Lennie Davis Turner, Sr., was born on Wednesday, December 28, 1927 in Sussex County, Virginia to the parentage of the late Willie and Hattie Seaborne Turner.
Lennie was educated in the Sussex County School System. Early in life, he accepted Christ as his Personal Savior and united in Christian Fellowship with the Bethlehem Baptist Church, where he served as an usher for twenty-seven years.
Lennie served his country in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge in October of 1955.
Lennie loved reading the bible and listening to music; especially gospel music that highlighted the sound of the guitar. He was an outdoorsman. He could often be found mowing lawns, using tools to repair something or sipping a Pepsi, while relaxing under his carport.
On Thursday, July 21, 2022, while maintaining his firm belief and trust in the Lord, our beloved, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, transitioned from this earthly life. In addition to his parents, Lennie was preceded in death by: two brothers, Charlie and Richard Turner and one sister, Rosa Mae Foster.
Cherished memories will forever remain in the hearts of: his wife, Rosa Turner; four daughters, Linda Turner, Doris T. White, Elvin Hicks (Dennis) and Joyce Turner-Lucas (Robert); two sons, Lennie Turner, Jr. (Corie) and Paulus Turner; thirteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ella Hawthorne and Carrie Alston; his caregiver, Edward Dugger; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. of Emporia, Virginia has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Turner will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, July 29, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Jarratt, Virginia. He will be laid the rest in in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Emporia, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: http://www.knoxhighmortuary.com
