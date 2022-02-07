Ewing, Evelyn Jones, 91, of Emporia, VA, died Friday, Feb 4th, 2022, at the Bloom Retirement Center in Emporia, VA.
Evelyn was born Sept 6, 1930, to the late Charlie Clyde and Thelma Darden Jones of Emporia. After graduating from Emporia High School, she continued her studies at Mary Washington College and RPI (now VCU). She taught in the Falls Church, Fauquier County, and Greensville County public school systems.
She married James Earl "Jim" Ewing, Jr., in 1956, in Emporia. They traveled with the U.S. State Department to Vienna, Austria, where son Jay was born, returned to Falls Church, VA, shortly before daughter Beverly was born and relocated to Rome, Italy, where son Jeffrey was born. In 1963, the family moved to Warrenton, VA, and remained there until 1976 when relocating again to Emporia.
Evelyn was active in the Hicksford Chapter of the DAR and the Riparian Woman's Club, and especially enjoyed helping with their projects, including republishing the book "Sketches of Greensville County", and their miniatures project. She also enjoyed participating with the Red Hat Society and was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. She was well known as the family historian, as in years past she enjoyed researching the family genealogy on both sides, often with her mother Thelma in tow, and published it so others could have it as well. In addition to her husband and parents,
Evelyn was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph Carlton Jones, Sr., and Harold Daniel Jones. Survivors include children, James E. "Jay" Ewing III, and wife, Connie, of Emporia, Beverly E. Sowers, and husband, Dan, of Emporia and Murfreesboro, TN, and Jeffrey D. Ewing, of Emerald Isle, NC; brother Charlie Clyde "Charles" Jones, Jr., of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Victoria Burns (James), Palmer Dugger (Nicole), Stephanie Trotter (Dave), Jonathan Ewing, Jackson Sowers, and Ben Sowers; great grandchildren, Mason Burns, Carson Dugger, and Oaklen Dugger.
A special thank you to Jennifer Myers with At Home Hospice Care. Due to current Covid conditions, funeral services will be limited to a graveside service to be held at Greensville Memorial Cemetery on Tues, Feb 8th, starting at 2 pm with the Reverend Stephen F. Bocklage officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Emporia, VA.
