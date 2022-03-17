HOWARD SMITH, JR. (73), suffered a heart attack, and was taken into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Monday, March 14, 2022. Howard was born on the Dry Bread Road; and lived his entire life in local area. He was the youngest of two children born to Howard Smith Sr. and Thelma Lee Allen. Howard was preceded in death by his elder sister, Nellie May Vincent.
Howard was a simple man with a heart of gold. He never met a stranger and had a story to tell everyone he met. He spent his entire life building homes in Greensville County and the surrounding area as a member of the Slate & Spivy Construction Group. He was recognized by his timeless fashion; an old pair of cut-off jean shorts, t-shirt, and the bandana used to secure his wavy blond hair in place. Howard loved spending time outdoors and knew every square inch of Greensville County. He loved the town and the people who live here. He would often tell stories of all the historic events of the area.
Howard was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Sue Smith. He is survived by his devoted wife Mary Smith; daughter, Teresa Sealey; stepsons, Brandon & Edward Simmons; grandchildren, Lexus and Angella Long and Derrick Smith.
A memorial service is planned for Howard Smith on Saturday, March 19th, 2022 at Echols Funeral Home at 2pm. All are invited to share in the memory of a local legend.
Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
