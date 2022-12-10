Nannie Powell Woodruff, of Jarratt, VA received her eternal wings on November 30, 2022 at the age of 101. Nannie will be greatly missed and remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Nannie was the daughter of James and Mattie Powell. She was the widow of Arthur L. Woodruff and preceded in death by her granddaughter Tina Gordon; son-in-law Pete Gordon; sisters Mamie Powell, Virgie Mitchell, Emma Wrenn, and Lorraine Hellums; sisters-in-law Edna Moorefield and Audrey Blackman.
She is survived by her siblings Jessie Axselle, Anne Clarke, Shirley Suits, Allen Powell, and Linwood Powell; sister-in-law Anita Harrell; her daughters, Nancy Bell (Ronnie), Pat Gordon, Linda Barnes (Donnie); her grandchildren Jeff Bell (Ina), Keith Bell (Josh Sessions), Ashley Rogers (Lee), Holly Stacy (Charles), and Jill Stech (Jason); her great-grandchildren Will Stacy, Hannah Stacy, Ashton Rogers, Reed Rogers, Blake Bell, Cody Bell, and Connor Stech; her step-great-grandchildren Dawson Dunlow (Bobbie Lynn) and Jon Williamson.
She loved to play cards, bingo, and make “Nannie biscuits’’ for all. She was a devoted member of Centenary United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday, December 4th at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd., Jarratt, VA. The funeral service will be held Monday December 5th at 1:00 pm at Centenary United Methodist Church, 303 Braxton Ave. Jarratt, VA followed by interment at Cedarwood Cemetery at Roanoke Rapids, NC at 3pm. The family would like to thank Dr. Shaival Kapadia, Dr. Michael Matherlee, and the employees of Affinity Hospice and The Bloom Retirement Center for their loving care. A special thank you to Nurse Wendy McCoury. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Centenary United Methodist Church in memory of Nannie at 19051 Andrews Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882.
