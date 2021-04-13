Pat Bivens Clary, 60, of Emporia, beloved wife, mother, grandmother “Roowah”, sister, aunt, and friend to so many, passed peacefully surrounded by family on April 8, 2021.
Born on October 19, 1960, in Emporia, she was the daughter of the late Billy Joe and Alice Bivens. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her brothers Mike and Joey.
Left to honor and cherish her memory is her husband of 37 years, Wilson Clary, three daughters, Katie Richardson (Allen) of Gasburg, VA, Kelly Clary of Emporia, VA, Kendall Nunnally (Scott) of Sutherland, VA and two grandchildren; Kenzie Clary and Ace Nunnally. She is also survived by her sister Amy Lifsey and niece Heather Barnes (Brooks), three great nephews and many special friends.
In addition to raising three girls and Wilson, Pat worked as the Office Manager at Wilson Clary and Associates for 25 years where she loved helping people and solving problems. She served on the Board of Directors for the Academy of Emporia Ballet where she played a prominent leadership role in the operations of the dance school. Pat also volunteered 8 years of her time as a layperson to the Virginia State Bar Association’s Disciplinary Committee.
Helping people in need was second nature to Pat. She was always so giving to friends, family, and strangers alike and never sought recognition for it. For this reason, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Emporia YMCA at 212 Weaver Avenue, Emporia, VA 23847 where Pat Clary’s Helping Heart Fund has been established to continue her legacy.
A celebration of life will be held outdoors for all that wish to attend at the family home located at 405 Laurel Street, Emporia, VA on Friday April 16th at 3 pm.
