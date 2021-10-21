Nancy Dianne Greene Bullock 73, of Emporia, Virginia died Tuesday September 28, 2021 at Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center.
Nancy was a native of Halifax County and was the daughter of the late Raiford Carl and Helen Murray Greene. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dennis R. “Pedro” Bullock, her in-laws Curtis and Ann Bullock and her sister-in-law Bunny Bullock.
She loved her family, friends, QVC and everyone who walked in her door.
Nancy is survived by her sons, Brian Bullock and his wife, Missy and Kevin Bullock and his wife, Tracy both of Emporia, Va; grandchildren, Courtney Sampson and her husband, Dustyn, Matthew Bullock and his fianc’e Ciara Cifers, Lee Bullock, Hunter Bullock and Graden Bullock; great grandsons, Trey Bullock, Seth Sampson and Bryce Sampson; her brother, Bruce Greene and his wife, Linda of Emporia, Va; sister, Cheryle Greene Sasser of Monroe; brother-in-law Jerry Bullock of Roanoke Rapids and her sister-in-law Maria Bullock and Sue Chinn of Spokane, WA and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
The family would like to thank all of the nurses that took care of nana especially Felecia “Tennessee” Person and Penny Powell who took care of her like she was their family. God bless you all. Also thank you to Bon Secours SVRMC for taking care of Nancy and allowing us to be able to be with her in her final days.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday October 3, 2021 at Cedarwood Cemetery in Roanoke Rapids with Rev. Larry Grizzard officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 at Askew Funeral and Cremation Services at 731 Roanoke Ave Roanoke Rapids.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of ones choice or to Hospice of Virginia 2235 Staples Mill Road Suite 100 Richmond, Virginia 23230
