On Tuesday, December 28, 1971, the earth was graced with the presence of Angel Luis Iglesias Flecha, as he was born to the parentage of the late Angel Luis Iglesias and Felicita Flecha in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.
Angel passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 29, 2021, while in the care of Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, Virginia.
Though the clouds may hang over, there will be a brighter day, in that land that they call heaven, God shall wipe all tears away. His loving spirit, caring heart and generosity will long be remembered by all of those whose lives he touched: his loving wife, Maria Iglesias; his children, Walter Isaac Viana, Samuel David Viana, Zachary Moore and Angel Miguel Iglesias; his grandchildren, Sammy, Arianna and Amaris; his brother, Jose; his sisters, Myrna Garcia, Jay, and Brenda Iglesias; his aunts, uncles, nieces, extended family and friends.
Viewing will be held at Iglesia Cristiana Pan De Vida 600 North Main Street - Emporia, Virginia 23847 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 12 to 6, followed by visitation at 6 PM. A celebration of Life will resume at 11 AM on Friday, November 5, 2021.
Interment will follow at 1 PM at Greensville Memorial Cemetery 1250 Skippers, Road, Emporia, Virginia.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangement.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.