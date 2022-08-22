Edna Earle (Huband) Seymour, 91, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, loving and beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully at home in Jarratt on Thursday, August 18, 2022, with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband Luther Gibson Seymour; daughter Brenda Rogers; granddaughter Heather Taylor; and four siblings- Stella Goodman, Floyd, David and Charles Huband. Edna is survived by her two sons- Jerry Seymour (Karen) and Robert Seymour (David); four grandchildren- Cindy Bullington (Gene), Greg Seymour (Tracy), Jennifer Garrett (Robert), and Nicky Sheppard (Scott); twelve great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; two siblings- Eugene Huband and Sandra Stewart, and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral Arrangements: A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 24, from 6-8pm at Bliley’s- Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a funeral service will also be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. Edna will be laid to rest beside her husband at Dale Memorial Park in Chesterfield, Va.
