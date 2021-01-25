William Joseph Bivens, Jr. (Billy Joe), 88 of Emporia, VA, passed away on January 21, 2021.
Billy Joe was born September 19, 1932 to William J. Bivens, Sr. and Mary Bivens Kanipe in Hamlet, NC. After graduating from Greensville County High School, he attended Virginia Tech where he played football.
He worked for the State of Virginia and the USDA supervising fruit, vegetable and peanut inspections for 43 years. Billy Joe enjoyed coaching Pee Wee football, watching his children and grandchildren on the ballfield and was known to have played an occasional hand of cards.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Alice Bivens and sons, Joey and Mike Bivens. He is survived by his daughter Pat Clary (Wilson) of Emporia, VA; step-daughter Amy Lifsey of Roanoke Rapids, NC; grandchildren, Katie Richardson (Allen) of Gasburg, VA, Kelly Clary of Emporia, VA, Kendall Nunnally (Scott) of Sutherland, VA, Heather Barnes (Brooks) of Lucama, NC; five great-grandchildren and special friend Randy Sirles.
A graveside service will be held at Greensville Memorial Cemetery at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 24, 2021. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Greensville County Fire Department, 209 Halifax Street, Emporia, VA 23847. Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com.
