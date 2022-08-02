Barbara Clarke Carpenter, age 94, of Emporia, Virginia passed away on Sunday, July 31,2022. She was born in Triplet Virginia to Walter and Adna Lee Clarke. The Lord was first in her life followed by her love for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grand children.
She was known as “mom” and “mema” to her family and was loved and appreciated for her sweet, kind soul by all, She was a devoted member of Main Street United Methodist Church for 61 years.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband Marshall Carpenter and son-in-law Joe Kerns she is survived by a sister, Marie Peebles, son Jerry Marshall Carpenter (Cynthia), daughters Janet Carpenter White (Randy) and Deborah Carpenter Kerns. She has five granddaughters Melanie Griffin (Ward), children Ward, Jr and Maitland, Ashley Eisner (Scott) and daughters Olivia and Noa. Candice Brooke White, Alssa Jade Jarratt (Crystal), and Demi Marshall Jarratt (Justin)
The family would like to thank the staff of Greensville Health and Rehab for the care provided and the love she felt as a resident of the facility. It was her home.
An intimate service will be held on Saturday, August 6 at Main Street United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers you take the time to give an older person a reason to smile.
