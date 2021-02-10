Mr. Robert Henry ‘Bob’ Williams, Jr., age 72, of Emporia, Virginia, departed this earthly life on Wednesday, February 3, 2021; while in the care of Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia.
‘Bob’, son of the late Robert Henry Williams, Sr. and Bertha Carpenter Burton, began his journey through life on Sunday, August 1, 1948, in Greensville County, Virginia.
Survivors include: three children, Hubert Williams, Shawn Ford and Jessica Ford all of Richmond, Virginia; three grandchildren; his siblings, Gregory Williams of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Evelyn Joyner of Richmond, Virginia, Angela Wilkins of Portsmouth, Virginia, Cathy Williams of Emporia, Virginia and Kevin Mekever of Baltimore, Maryland; a host of other relatives and friends.
Knox- High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements where Mr. Williams will lie in repose from 2 t 6 PM on Friday, February 12, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 13, 2020 in the Knox-High Chapel. He will be laid to rest in the Robinson Family Cemetery, Campground Road - Emporia, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
