ROCKY MOUNT – Velma Lee Lynch Capps, age 96, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, May 30, 2022. She was born on January 4, 1926, at her grandparent’s farm along the Nottoway River in Purdy, VA. Velma was the daughter of the late of Jack Mendon Lynch and Davis Rook Lynch. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Jerry J. Capps.
Velma was a member of Round Hill United Methodist Church in Emporia, VA until its closing, where she served as Treasurer and Sunday school teacher, and then Independence United Methodist Church. She worked and resided in Emporia, VA for many years before moving to Rocky Mount with her son.
Velma is survived by her son, Dr. Gerald W. Capps; and sister, Mrs. Ira Lynch Allen.
A Celebration of Velma’s Life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Independence United Methodist Church, 4438 Independence Church Road, Emporia, VA 23847 with Pastor Shaun Smith officiating. Burial will follow the service at Greensville Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
