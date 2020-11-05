Mr. Bennie Avents, 88, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this earthly life on Wednesday, October 28, 2020; while in the comfort of his home.
Bennie was born on July 15, 1932, in Greensville County, Virginia, to the parentage of the late James and Lillian Avent .
Bennie’s life and legacy will forever live on in the hearts and minds of: his loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Frances Bennett Avents; son-at-heart, Dennis; grandchildren-at-heart, Krystal, Kristina and Dennette; great-grandson-at-heart, Kenyon; a village of children, who affectionately called him “BB” a host of nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Avents will lie in repose from 1 to 5 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 and from 1 to 2 PM on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Funeral Services will follow at 2 PM in the Knox-High Chapel. Interment will follow in the Avent Family Cemetery, Emporia, Virginia.
Memories and Condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
