Mrs. Cleo Cain Adams, age 71, of Emporia, Virginia, transitioned from this earthly life unto sweet eternal rest on Thursday, December 30, 2021; while in the care of Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, Emporia, Virginia.
Cleo was born on Monday, July 24, 1950 in Greensville County, Virginia to the parentage of the late Cleveland Cain and Celeste Parham Cain Green.
Survivors include: daughter, Antionette Cain of Emporia, Virginia; granddaughter, Cherelle Cain; great-grandchildren, Arianna, Zi'yon and Zayla; three brothers, Charles Cain and James Cleveland Cain both of Emporia, Virginia and Joseph Lewis Cain (Betty) of Richmond, Virginia; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Adams will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the funeral home, with Pastor Arthur Vincent officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Adams Cemetery, Emporia, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhigmortuary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.