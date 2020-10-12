Fred Douglas Green, 84 of Emporia, Virginia departed this life on October 7, 2020. Fred was born on Sunday, February 23, 1936 to the late Russell and Odell Green in Emporia, Virginia. He joined Royal Baptist Church at an early age and was an active member throughout his childhood. Fred graduated from E. W. Wyatt High School in Emporia, class of 1954. Fred went on to attend and graduated from Virginia State University, class of 1958. He begin his teaching career and later became a science teacher at Mosby Middle School for 29 years. In 1958, Fred and others founded the Community Youth Center (CYC), a place where many children of emporia attended and later became great members of the community. Fred also took an interest in Real Estate, like his father and siblings did, where he started renting houses and later accumulated many properties in Emporia. He would always help those in need and was well known in the community.
On, December 30, 1968, he was united in Holy Matrimony to Susie Green. To this union, they had two children, Kyle and Boyce Green. Fred retired from Richmond Public Schools in 1989. During his time at Mosby, he mentored many children to become young great men. During his years in retirement, he was always active. He was on many boards and chaired many organizations, CYC Board, VSU Alumni, Richmond Chapter and the East End Public Library Board.
Fred was preceded in death by his mother and father, his sisters, Mary Alice Jones, Irene Sills and Virginia Speller and his brother, George Green. He leaves to cherish his legacy and memories, his wife of 51 years, two sons, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, his brother, Joseph Green and sister, Mable Hedgspeth, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and many mentees that call Fred, “Dad”.
His remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave in Richmond, VA. Viewing will be held in Emporia, VA on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10 A.M to 4:30 P.M at Knox High Mortuary, 568 Halifax Street. His Celebration of life will be in Richmond at 1 P.M. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at March Funeral Home Chapel (Family only) and viewable live at www.marchfuneralhomevirginia.com. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Richmond.
We will miss your laughter, wisdom, honor and your gift to life! We know you are resting and watching over us and we will make you proud!
