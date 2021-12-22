Rev. George M. “Butch” Pearson, Jr 75 went home to be with the Lord on December 12, 2021.
He was the son of the late George M. Pearson, Sr. and Myrtle Wooten Pearson. He was a retired United Methodist Pastor.
He was born in Roanoke Rapids North Carolina, grew up in Emporia Virginia and resided in Roanoke Virginia at time of his death. He is survived by his wife of 31 years Nancy Lynn Bryant of Roanoke, Virginia, his son Christopher G. Pearson of Cookeville, TN, and his sister Mary Jo Pearson Doyle (James) of Emporia, Va.
A memorial service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Northview United Methodist Church in Roanoke, VA. Oakeys Funeral Home North Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.