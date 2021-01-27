Deaconess Florence Lee Dugger Hicks, age 94, of Knightdale, North Carolina and native of Emporia, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, January 24, 2021; while in the care of Wake Medical Center, Raleigh North Carolina.
She was born in Greensville County, VA on March 25, 1926 to the parentage of the late William Frank and Pennie Spruill Dugger.
Cherishing her memory are her children, Robert A Hicks Jr. of Atlanta, GA, Margie Hicks Heath and David Hicks both Knightdale, NC; a devoted sister-in-law, Ida Mae Davis of Emporia, VA; her grandchildren, Y Nichole Cooke Coburn (Corey) of Raleigh NC, Ashley Hicks Moore of Augusta, GA, Matthew Hicks of Garner, NC and Lisa Downes of Atlanta GA; her great-grandchildren, Kayla Paige and Mia Marie Coburn of Raleigh, NC and Corey C. Coburn, Jr. of Greenville, NC; host of nieces, nephews and friends, who will miss her deeply.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Deaconess Hicks will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Thursday, January 28, and 9 AM to 12:30 PM on Friday, January 29, 2021.
Funeral services will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
