Maynard Randolph Randy Wilkinson, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on July 2, 2021, at his residence of 30 years in Prince William County at age 73.
Randy was born on April 6, 1948 in Brunswick County. He graduated from Greensville County High School in June of 1965; enlisted in the United State Navy in November of 1965, serving in the Vietnam War. Randy retired from the U.S. Navy in August of 1990 as Chief Petty Officer. Following his retirement from the U.S. Navy, Randy began his 20 year career with Washington Metro in June of 1991. He retired from Metro in 2011.
Randy is survived by his wife of 42 years, Catherine; four children Samuel, Adam, Daniel, and Terra; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Randy is also survived by his older sister, Bonnie; and younger brother Scott of Emporia; four nieces; and two nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Maynard Randolph Wilkinson, Sr.; and mother, Vivienne Grey Wilkinson of Emporia.
Randy was a devoted family man. His knowledge, guidance, and love was the foundation of his family. Randy will always be remembered for his selflessness, and will be forever missed by family and friends.
In his honor, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford at 1310 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA 22554. A service will immediately follow from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com http://covenantfuneralservice.com.
