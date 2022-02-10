Catherine Frances ‘Sue’ Wright, was born to the late George Rufus Moore and Mary Frances Moore on Monday, December 12, 1955 in Greensville County, Virginia. On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, she peacefully departed this world and gained her heavenly wings.
Survivors include: her husband of 22 years, Clyde Wright; three daughters, Tonya Moore (Christopher), Lakeshia Powell and Sabrina Moore (Timothy); one son, Christopher Moore; one sister, Donna Moore all of Emporia, Virginia; one brother, Tony Moore of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Zaevon Bailey, Miquale Claude, Talki Moore, Christina Moore, Jeffrey Scott, Jr, Zyon Moore and Shamar Moore; four children-at-heart, LaQuita Wright, LaSheka Wright, Amoria Hicks and Jonathan Whitlow; two grandchildren-at-heart, Kamden Wright and Aveah Hicks; five sisters-in-law; four brothers-in-law; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends.
A Celebration of Life was held at 2 PM on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Emporia, Virginia. She was laid to rest in the Moore Family Cemetery, Skippers, Virginia.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia was entrusted with the arrangements.
