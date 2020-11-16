Brian Norwood, 56, of Jarratt, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Monk and Shirley Norwood and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Buz and Ronnie.
Brian is survived by a sister, Connie Norwood Mckinney (Roger); nieces, Dawn Jones (Coby), Faith Ash (Darrel) and Hannah Godwin (David); nephew, John Mckinney (Chelsea) and several great nieces and nephews. He also is survived by his friend and former wife, Lisa Hammer and his faithful canine companion, Buster.
The funeral service will be held graveside 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 18 at Greensville Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Emporia/Greensville Humane Society, 113 Baker St., Emporia, Virginia 23847.
