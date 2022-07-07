Elsie Mead Webb of Emporia Va. Died on July 6, 2022 at her home, after a long illness. She was predeceased by her parents, Shelton Webb, Anita Webb and her brother James Webb.
She is survived by a brother, Shelton S. Webb, Jr. of Suffolk Va., a niece Rose Marie and her husband Southgate Lee, of Drewryville, Va.
Ms. Webb was employed by Chesapeake and Virginia Beach School system prior to employment with the Department of Rehabilitation Services in 1965 where she retired in 1991 as the Regional Director of Disability Determination Services in the Tidewater Regional Office.
A graveside service will be held at Emporia Cemetery on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.