Mr. George L. Hill, 84, of Emporia, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021. Mr. Hill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sarah Jane Tomlinson Hill.
He was a retired insurance agent with Life and Casualty Insurance and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Zion Baptist Church and also was a greeter at Wal-Mart where he enjoyed interacting with former customers and meeting new friends.
Mr. Hill is survived by two daughters, Janice Paige Millias (Jacob) and Rebecca K. Edleman (Jack); grandchildren, Megan Miller (Ryan), Katherine Colson (Nick), Sarah Millias (Michael), Michael Cruz (Manny) and Tabitha Bailey (D. J.); great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Cullen Colson, Eldon Miller, Scarlett and Skylar Tracy, Kaylin Harper, Tyree Harper, Carter Bailey, Amber Bailey, Jack Edleman, Jr., Scott Edleman and Brock Edleman; and great-grandson, Warren Edleman. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be graveside 2 p.m. Friday, June 4 at Emporia Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
