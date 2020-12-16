William Lee Carter took his earthly rest to begin his heavenly life in God’s infinite wisdom on December 9, 2020.
William Lee Carter was born November 13, 1929 as he turned 91 years young. William L. Carter was the fourth child of 13 children to the late Herbert Lee and Alsie Jordan Carter in Southampton County, Virginia.
Cherishing his memory is: his wife of 53 years Mary Edna Carter; four children, Deborah Ferguson (Anthony) of Maryland, Cornell Brown (Laverne) of Hopewell, VA, Faye Hines of Emporia, VA and Darin Hester (Wanda) of New Jersey; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his siblings, Carroll Carter (Clara) of Emporia, VA, Shirley Powell (George) of Hampton, VA, Margaret Robinson of Emporia, VA and Richard Carter (Christine) of Jamesburg, NJ, sisters and brothers-in-law, Susie Carter (Clarence-deceased) of Emporia, VA, Milton Burts, Douglas Burts and Evelyn Burts all of Greenville, SC; close cousin, Reginald Carter; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangement, where Mr. Carter was in repose from 12 to 4 PM on Sunday. December 13, 2020.
Funeral Services were held at 11 AM on Monday, December 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment followed in the Greensville Memorial Cemetery.
Memories and Condolence may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
