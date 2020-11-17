It is with great sadness that we lost Thomas Benjamin "Ben" Mitchell, 89, on November 15, 2020. He went home to be with his heavenly father. Ben was born May 11, 1931 in Greensville county to Clarence Wilson Mitchell, Sr. and Daisy Daniel Mitchell. Ben was a faithful, life-long member of Independence United Methodist Church, where he served as a Steward, Trustee Chairman and Financial Chairman. He served in the United States Army, and upon discharge, he went to work for Sadler Bros. Oil Company for 64 years and was Vice-President for a period of time. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Clarence Wilson Mitchell, Jr., William R. Mitchell, and Horace Mitchell, sisters Virginia Mitchell Hobbs, Lillian Mitchell High, Daisy Mitchell Edwards, and Jane Mitchell Rodgester. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Betty W. Mitchell, one sister, Emma Mitchell Powell, a sister-in-law Nancy C. Mitchell, and a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and two great-great nephews who he loved like they were his own children. If anyone wishes to make a donation in lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Independence United Methodist Church, in care of Evangeline Taylor at 5066 Dry Bread Road, Emporia, VA 23847. He will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved him.
