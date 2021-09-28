Lorene Ferguson, passed away peacefully in her home on September 24th, 2021. She was 93 years old. Lorene was well-loved in the small town of Jarratt, VA. She was a devoted friend of God, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and knew no strangers. She was greeted in heaven by her beloved husband of 62 years, Ernest Ferguson, her son, Keith Ferguson, her grandson, Chuck Kasper, precious puppy dog Romie, and many beloved family members. Lorene was wonderfully devoted to her children Ernest Wayne (Diane), Brenda Turner, and Keith Ferguson (deceased). She was a beloved Granny and leaves behind six grandchildren; Ryan Ferguson, Lauren Youell (Blanton), Jaime Trevillian, Matthew Turner, Kelsey Dunn (Michael) and Rob Turner as well as six great-grandchildren; Maddie, Claire, Jaxson, Jamison, Jenevieve and Eli. She is survived by her sister Dale Jones and sister-in-law Annie Laurie Jones, and many nieces and nephews.
She was a devoted and longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church. Her passion for traveling was fulfilled when she met some of her best friends at the Senior Circle from Southern Virginia Regional Hospital. She signed up for almost every trip and volunteered to send out the newsletter.
Lorene had a compassionate spirit whose passion was caring for and protecting others. She was a Sheriff's Deputy for Greensville County from 1977 until her retirement in 1990. In her 13 years of service, Lorene qualified as a sharpshooter. A heart of gold, outside of work Lorene was always making delicious dinners and desserts for her loved ones. Her famous chicken and dumplings recipe will forever be cherished.
She was often making baked goods for her Friday night line dancing at the Chattahoochee Country Club. So devoted to making each dance that she had her own reserved table and became an honorary member of the band. The Country Club gave Lorene many good memories and friendships, including her darling, David Zitta. Lorene danced until the very end.
The family would like to thank her caretakers Jill Bryant, Vicky Conwell, and Angie Smith from the hospice workers of Kindred Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at 5pm on October 9th at the Chattahoochee Country Club. Pastor Andy Cain will lead us in scripture reading and prayer. In her loving memory, family will present eulogies. Lorene's favorite things consisted of line dancing and eating good food. Please join us in honoring Lorene by doing her favorite things and sharing memories.
Address: 138 Roanoke Rapids Road Gaston NC
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Tablespoons Bakery, a non-profit organization that provides vocational education and employment to young adults with developmental disabilities. www.tablespoonsbakery.org
1707 Westover Hills Blvd Richmond, VA 23235
