Jeanne T Preston (Rae) spent her childhood in Emporia, VA and Severna Park, MD and most of her 98 years in Virginia Beach, VA. Now her home is in one of the many rooms in the mansion built by our Lord.
She died as she lived, gracefully and at peace, at her home with her family at her side. She was friend and mom to so many in addition to those who are her immediate family. She was the epitome of love and allowed God to work through her in so many ways by helping and serving others throughout her life.
She loved Galilee Church as her place of worship since its early days on 16th St through its move to 40th St and finally after its move to virtual service online, and she served there where needed; on the Vestry, Prayer Shawl Ministry, Women’s Circle and others. She attended William and Mary College with one of her special (of many!) best friends, Ruth Tillar, and was a 75-year Theta (Kappa Alpha Theta).
She loved gardening, bridge, fishing, but mostly other people. Another best friend, Marge Drewry, went before her to get her room ready! And so many of her friends are still here rejoicing in her life and thankful for the time to have known her. In her latter days, she was blessed to be able to remain in her home and be with those she loved. She was well cared for by her caregivers and she remained happy. She is predeceased by her husband, Page, and by Eugene Rae of Emporia VA (Yes, childhood sweetheart!) whom she married after Page’s death.
Her children, Margaret M. Fanney (Rob) Merle P. Preston (John), William T Preston (Kathy) and Jeanne Page Preston (Dirk) all survive her and will miss her greatly as will her five grandchildren and two great grandchildren and a large extended family. She was such a blessing and will truly be missed.
There will be a memorial service at Galilee Church in the late spring or summer, and a burial at the Preston Cemetery on the grounds of Virginia Tech thereafter. If you wish to give in remembrance, give to your passion and we know she will support your gift. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
