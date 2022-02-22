Joan Marie Smith Taylor, 81, passed away on February 21, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Harvey (Jake) Lee Smith, Sr. and Elie Mitchell Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Thomas Edward Taylor, Sr. “Eddie.” She is survived by her brother, Harvey Lee Smith, Jr. (Pat) of Bend, OR, daughter, Amy Taylor Dianis (Walter) of Emporia, VA, Son, Thomas “Tommy” E. Taylor, Jr. (Stacy) of Emporia, VA, grandchildren, Dustin Jake Taylor (Kailey), Morgan Elizabeth Dianis, Daniel Taylor Dianis, Drake Parker Taylor, Hunter Allie Taylor, great-granddaughter, Tanya Makenzie Taylor, god children, Allison Fetko Jones and John Wayne Fetko, Jr. (Johnny), nieces, Karen Drake Reidy (Skip), Kathy Smith, nephews, Robbie Drake and David Smith, and other numerous nieces and nephews.
She worked for many years as a secretary for Southside Virginia Nursing School and later worked part time in the Registrar’s Office for Greensville County. Joan was a dedicated member of Calvary Baptist Church and served in the library, taught Sunday School, and was a part of the Prayer Shawl for years. She was an avid quilter and was a member of both the Roanoke Valley Quilting Guild and the Meherrin Peacemakers Quilting Guild. Among everything else, her favorite thing to do was spend time with her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Calvary Baptist Church. A visitation will be held at Echols Funeral Home on Wednesday February 23rd starting at 1:00 P.M. to 2:45 P.M. A funeral procession will follow to Emporia Cemetery for a graveside service at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. Bob Pipkin officiating.
