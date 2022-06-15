Midlothian, Virginia - Jennifer 'Jean' High Mallory was born on November 17, 1963 in Northampton County, North Carolina to the late Annie Marie High and Robert High, Sr.
Peacefully on early Monday morning June 13, 2022 she was called from her earthly home to her eternal home in the presence of her home surrounded by family. She will forever be loved and remembered as a special person who wanted the best for everyone. She was such a sweet and kind person you could ever meet and a pleasure to know.
Survivors include: her husband, Rodney Jeffrey Mallory Sr. of the home, her son, Rodney Jeffrey Mallory Jr. of Lawrenceville, Georgia, two sisters, Louvenia King (Napolian, Jr). of Prince George, Virginia and Wanda Hicks (Gregory) of Emporia, Virginia, two brothers, Robert High, Jr. (Rosiland) of Richmond, Virginia and Jeffery High (Helen) of Statonsburg, North Carolina; mother-in-law, Idell Garner of Gaston, North Carolina; two brothers-in-law, Tony Squire (Karen) of Gaston, North Carolina and Craig Garner (Connie) of Chesterfield, Virginia; one sister-in-law, Erica Hawkins, of Houston, Texas; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. located at 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia with Rev. Gregory Mallory, officiating.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: The Susan G. Komen For The Cure Foundation - www.komen.org
