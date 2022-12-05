Jean Phillips Clay, 87, passed away on December 4, 2022. She was the daughter of the late, Joseph Phillips and Mable Bowen Phillips. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Clara Mitchell (Roy), brothers, Joseph Phillips (MesaAnn), Jessie Phillips (Jackie), son-in-law, Mike Herman. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Jimmy Clay, children, Kaye Herman of Littleton, N.C., Debbie Heath of Gaston, N.C., Connie Pittard (Rick) of Cape Coral, Fla, Charles Clay (Jennifer) of LaCross, VA., brother, Milton Phillips (Betty) of Chester, VA., grandchildren, A.J. Harrell of Emporia, VA., April Epling (Kenny) of Mechanicsville, VA., Chad Wright (Amy) of Athens, AL, Joey Herman (Kim) of Kernsville, N.C., Jason Wright (April) of Emporia, VA., Tim Herman (Dana) of Garner, N.C., Nathan Pittard of Chester, VA, Scarlette Edens of LaCross, VA., along with twelve great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Independence United Methodist Church on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M.
A funeral service will follow starting at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Brad Barbour officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice of Virginia, 2235 Staples Mill Road, Ste 100, Richmond, VA., 23230, or Independence United Methodist Church, 4438 Independence Church Road, Emporia, VA., 23847.
Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
