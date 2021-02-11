Kandy Bryant Poarch, 47, of Pleasant Shade in Emporia, Virginia, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021. Kandy graduated from Greensville Co. High School, where she also began her education to become an LPN. She later became a RN and obtained her Master's Degree in Nursing. Kandy has worked locally for over 25 years as a nurse at GMH, SVRMC, and presently served as Director of Nursing of Accordius Health at Emporia. Kandy was a dedicated nurse and is well known for her compassion for others and her patients.
Kandy is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Byron and Betty Dunn; paternal grandparents, Robert and Pattie Bryant; and father-in-law, Randolph Poarch.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ron Poarch; daughter, Shirlkay Poarch; son, Bryant Poarch; loving dog, Elvis; parents, Edward and Kay Bryant; brother, Frankie Bryant (Tonya); brother-in-law, Brian Poarch (Mary Beth); mother-in-law, Shirley Poarch; nieces, Sarah Poarch, Jane Poarch, and Natalie Bryant; and nephew, Nikolas Bryant.
A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021, with private interment at Emporia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kandy Bryant Poarch Memorial Foundation to benefit nursing home patients in need. Contributions can be mailed to the foundation in care of Frankie Bryant at 1941 Sussex Drive Emporia, VA 23847.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
