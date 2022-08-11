Deaconess Ida Mae Hicks Davis quietly transitioned from this life in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 3, 2022, while in the care of E. H. Bloom Retirement Center in Emporia. Ida was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lela Lee Woodley Hicks; her daughter, Hattie Mae Henry (4/21/2002) and her brother, Robert Andrew Hicks Sr. (7/8/1989). She was born in Southampton County, VA on January 22, 1922. She was happy to have eclipsed the milestone of becoming 100 years young and, more importantly, being a life-long child of God.
Ida was a proud daughter of sharecroppers, who left formative school after the 6th Grade to work and help support the family. Despite this, she was always wise beyond her education. She traveled north in search of employment; New Jersey.
Ida met and married the late Reverend Guilford Kenneth Davis on December 7, 1957 at the St. Thomas A.M.E Zion Church in Pine Brook, New Jersey. She served dutifully as a pastor’s wife and helped rear her stepchildren; Betty Jean, Vivian, Vernon and Iris Davis. Ida was a firm believer in discipline and ‘’doing things right’’ but always in effort to support, nurture and ultimately do the best that she could.
Ida and her family moved from Eatontown 1959; Perth Amboy to Atlantic City in 1965; to Ridgewood in 1967; Ridgewood to Somerville in 1971. As the minister’s wife, she served as Missionary President at many churches (Matawan, Perth Amboy, Atlantic City, Ridgewood and Somerville, NJ). She loved the General Conferences of the African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E) Zion Church, minister’s wives’?’€’?’ functions in Dinwiddie, VA and singing in the senior choir.
Ida returned to Emporia in 1973 to care for her elderly mother, until her passing, 9/26/1985. She rejoined her church home to become very involved with it and the community. She truly loved praising the Lord. Ida was a Deaconess, Mother of the Church, Member of the Senior Choir, Women’s Ministry and Missionary Ministry. If she wasn’t worshiping at Mars Hill on Sunday, you’d find her parked at one of the local churches. Her deep and abiding faith in the Lord was the foundation of her life.
Ida worked as the Recreation Director at the Southside Manor Nursing Home. She enjoyed doing crafts and was happy organizing events for the seniors. She enjoyed taking care of flowers/plants which was evident walking onto the back porch and throughout her home.
When home ownership became toilsome she moved to the Trinity Woods Apartments in the city limits of Emporia, where she lived for 20+ years. Fortunately, early signs of dementia can be spotted before the symptoms make a big impact on day-to-day living and overall quality of life. With that in mind in May 2021, her family being concerned that she could no longer live alone, moved her to the E.H Bloom Retirement Center.
If you knew Ida, you know she was a ‘good’ person. Kind hearted and caring but a no nonsense person. She was a stickler for time. Never wanted to burden or impact anyone. If she was being picked up she would be ready and downstairs waiting for you. She and her nephew (Bobby) spent a lot of time together when was in Emporia. Taking her to appointments and groceries was always fun and challenging. She always wanted to ‘pay’ you. Oh my, the back and forth on that. She wanted to be independent right to the end.
Cherishing memories and void in their lives are stepdaughters, Vivian Thibou of Paterson, NJ, Iris Davis of Goldsboro, NC; Betty Jean and Vernon preceded her in death; her grandchildren, Roger Henry (Debra) of Columbia, Ida Henry Britton (Andre) of Germantown, MD, William Henry of Perth Amboy, NJ; nephews and niece, Robert A Hicks Jr of Atlanta, GA, Margie Hicks Heath and David Hicks both of Knightdale, NC; beloved grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-nieces; great great-nieces; a host of other cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Mars Hill Baptist Church of Emporia, Virginia. She will be laid to rest in the Church cemetery.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc of Emporia, Virginia has been entrusted with the Arrangements. Memories and condolences may be registered via www.knoxhighmortuary.com
