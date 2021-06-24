Chestine Loraine Wyche-Blount, daughter of the late Walter Edward Cain and Ethel Mae Mathis, began her journey through life on Sunday, September 6, 1942, in Greensville County, Virginia. On Friday, June 4, 2021; while in the serenity of her home, “Chest” peacefully departed this earthly life.
Survivors include: son, Michael Blount, Sr.; grandchildren, Tasha Hudson-Mckiver, Shana Blount, Victor Blount, Jr., Krystal Overton, Bridget Blount, Michelle Blount, Adrianne Sealey, Michael Blount, Erika Sealey, Marcus Blount, Christina Blount, Diamond Blount and Christopher Blount; great-grandchildren, Cynamien Hudson, Caiden Hudson, Malonnie Mckiver, Daeshawn Blount, Roman Holmes, Tyreek Brown, Korrey Brown, Tonnie Brown, Bradley Blount, Marlo Blount, Mason Blount, Karson Harsboro, Dylan Coleman, Cameron Blount, Cylee Blount, Jaylen Blount, Joshua Blount, Triniya Blount and Janiyan Collins; sisters and brother, Annie Rucker, Gloria Cain Brown, Joanna Easter, Willie B. Riddick, Winnie Williams, Rosa Lee Dugger, Edward Cain and Yvonne Cain-McFadden; a host of devoted nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc located at 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Blount will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM, with the family present from 5 to 6 on Friday, June 25, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Diamond Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Colonious Avent, delivering words of comfort.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.