Lester Johnson “Les” Grizzard, Jr., of Richmond, VA., formerly of Springfield, VA., died September 1, 2021, at the age of 81.
Les was born December 9, 1939 in Greensville County, VA., to the late Lester Johnson Grizzard, Sr. and Sallie Taylor Grizzard.
He was preceded in death by brother, Quentin T. Grizzard, sister, Emo-gene Medkift, Evelyn Harris, and Eloise Tuck.
He is survived by sisters, Amy Bradley (Johnny) of Petersburg, VA., Peggy Powell (Ben) of Portsmouth, VA., and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Les was a 1958 graduate of Greensville County High School, served in the Army as an M.P. with an honorable discharge April 30, 1969. He resumed his career as a Bank Examiner in Richmond and then Trust Officer for Riggs National Bank in Washington D.C., until retirement. Les earned a Business Degree from American University. Was named American Legion Springfield post 176, “legionnaire of the year” for 2007. In the commander’s citation he was lauded for his volunteer work at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Washington D.C., where he visited every Friday and most Wednesday mornings.
Also noted was his work with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Homeless Veterans Clean Up Day, and welcome home Committee. Les Served on the membership committee and as District 17 assistant baseball chairman.
He truly loved serving the veterans. Les enjoyed baseball, taking an annual trip to Florida, for the major leagues spring training for many years.
He was a longtime member of Fountain Grove Baptist Church, Emporia, Va. Les was loyal to family and friends. He will be missed by all that knew him. The family would like to thank cousin and friend, Glen Allen for his dedication and care for Lester in his last years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.