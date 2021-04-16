Mrs. Inez Hicks Webb, age 84, of Skippers, Virginia, peacefully crossed over to glory land on Saturday, April 10, 2021; while in the serenity of her home.
Inez was born on Sunday, October 18, 1936, in Greensville County, Virginia, to the parentage of the late Coleman Young and Lizzie Hicks.
Survivors include: 5 children, Erlene Hicks of Skippers, Virginia, Dennis Hicks (Michelle) of Greensboro, North Carolina, Larry Hicks (Yon) of Tacoma, Washington, Michael Hicks (friend, Flossie) of Enfield, North Carolina and Alma J. Hicks of Emporia, Virginia; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 7 siblings, Howard Hicks and Hubert Hicks both of Skippers, Virginia, William Young of Richmond, Virginia, Argie Banks, Shirley Hicks and Daisy Scott all of Emporia, Virginia and Aretha Young of Charlotte, North Carolina; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; who will miss him dearly.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. of Emporia has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Webb willie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, April 16, and 9:30 am to Noon on Saturday, April 17.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, April 17, on the grounds of the Jerusalem Baptist Church, 78 Garner Mill Road - Emporia, Virginia, with Pastor Timothy J. Walker, Sr. delivering words of comfort. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
