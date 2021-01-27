Mrs. Magnolia Allen, age 93, of Emporia, Virginia departed this earthly life on Saturday, January 23, 2021; while in the serenity of her home.
Magnolia was born on Saturday, June 25, 1927 in Halifax County, North Carolina, to the parentage of the late Samuel and Sudie High Powell.
Survivors include: children, Mary Spears (Franklin) of Fort Washington, Maryland, Dorothy Bowser (James) of Emporia, Virginia, Josie Eloise Paige (Pharris) of Columbus, South Carolina, Joseph C. Allen (Ruby) of Emporia, Virginia, Brenda J. Henderson (Andre) of Clinton, Maryland, Waverly R. Allen (Sonya) of Emporia, Virginia, Benjamin F. Allen of Pompano Beach, Florida, Kevin Allen of Columbia, South Carolina and Antione Allen (Joy) of Stafford, Virginia; sixteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Deaconess Allen will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, January 29, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, Pine Log Road - Emporia, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be shared via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
