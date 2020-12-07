Mr. Timothy Paul Sparrow, age 51, a resident of Emporia, VA and a former resident of Beaufort County died Monday November 30, 2020.
A private graveside service was held for the family officiated by Pastor Shad Watters. Pallbearers will be Kelly, Everett, Gary Chrismon, Brad Smith Daniel Lewis Jeremy Surratt and Tony L. Whitlock. Honorary pallbearers will be Redwine International VA family A public visitation was held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday December 6, 2020 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington.
Tim was born in Beaufort County on March 14, 1969, son of the late Jacob Cedric Sparrow and the late Carol Faye Waters Sparrow. He was a graduate of Bath High School and continued his education at Beaufort County Community College. He was a service and parts manager with Redwine International in Emporia. Tim attended First Presbyterian Church of Emporia. His hobbies included watching Dallas Cowboys football, attending theme parks, riding rollercoasters, and watching NASCAR racing. His love of NASCAR prompted him to pursue and fulfill his dream of driving Richard Petty’s car.
Survivors include his stepchildren: Kelsey N Whitlock, Hillary M. Whitlock who affectionately called him Paw Paw; a niece: Rhesa Jo Walston (Ryan) of Chocowinity; a nephew: Cameron David Sparrow of Chocowinity; a great niece: Breelyn Walston of Chocowinity; a sister-in-law: Michelle Brown of Washington; a grandchild: Adelaide Britt; a special friend Nora Lynch Smith and numerous cousins.
Tim was predeceased along with his parents by his special parents: Hubert and Helen Johnson, a sister: Elisabeth C. Sparrow and a brother: David M. Sparrow.
Flowers are welcome and the family asks that any memorial contributions be made to The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Avenue, Oxford, NC 27565.
