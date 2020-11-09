James Odell Hines, 93, of Emporia, Virignia departed this life on October 13, 2020 at the Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, Virginia.
James was born on April 27, 1927 to the late John Wesley and Julia Belle Thompson Hines. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Wesley, Paul and Tommy Hines; and his sister, Rebecca Hines Pettaway.
James, also affectionately known to many as “Dell”, accepted Christ at a young age and joined the Royal Baptist Church where he served faithfully in many different capacities. He loved to sing and he sang in both the combined and senior choirs for many years. He also served on the Board of Trustees for over twenty-seven years and was later ordained as a Deacon where he served in that capacity for many years until his health began to fail him.
James met the love of his life, Mary Frances Chambliss and they united in holy matrimony. To this union, seven children were born. They were married for over sixty-eight years. James received his formal education in Greensville County Public Schools. He later served our country for a number of years through a military enlistment in the United States Navy. He received an honorable discharge.
Desiring to improve his station in life, James sought and acquired his barber’s license. Always keenly aware of his commitment to provide for his family, he worked in a number of industrial settings in both the Greensville and Emporia Areas as well as in Baltimore, MD. Most notable among these were his years of employment at the Emporia Garment Factory and Greensville Memorial Hospital Dietary Department, from which he retired after twelve years of service.
James leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Mary Frances Hines, seven children; Larry Hines of Emporia, VA, Johnnie Wayne Hines (Sandra), of Las Vegas, NV, Edna Jean Lundy of Emporia, VA, Melvin Hines (Yolanda) of Emporia, VA, Trudy Hines Costa (Anthony) of Emporia, VA, Gloria Graves of Emporia, VA and Michael Hines of Emporia, VA, eighteen grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one sister, Maggie Harris of Williamsburg, VA, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A public viewing for James was held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the R.E. Pearson and Son Funeral Home Chapel of 556 Halifax Street-Emporia, VA 23847. A Celebration of Life was held in his honor on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the same location, with Pastor Colonius Avent as Eulogist and Officiant. The Memorial Tribute can be viewed on the R.E. Pearson and Son Funeral Home website.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers, expressions of love and concern, cards, floral arrangements, and all other acts of kindness shown to us during this time as we release our loved one into the presence of God.
Arrangements were entrusted to the R. E. Pearson Funeral Home of 556 Halifax Street-Emporia, VA 23847. www.pearsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.