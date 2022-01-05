For approximately six months, Catasha Porter wrote inspiring notes in her journal in her journey of faith. The Emporia native put her work into producing the book “Spoken Words of God, He Said What?”.
From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, Porter will share inspiration from her book with the public at Emporia’s New Hope Worship Center at 337 Halifax St.
It won’t be your typical book signing. Porter will share a word from each of the book’s 10 chapters with live demonstrations. Shontesha Price, Shavette Banks, and Rosa Banks will be on hand to assist Porter with the demonstrations.
It’s only natural Porter breaks from the typical book signing protocol. She’s written plays, has a YouTube platform, and hosts a talk show under the pseudonym Sista C-Da-Best.
Porter hopes people will read her book and grow in their faith journey. The book is currently available for purchase on Amazon. It is also available for purchase Saturday on Halifax St. with the author signing the book for customers.
