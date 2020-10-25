Greensville County is hosting the second public Comprehensive Plan workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Golden Leaf Commons.
The Comprehensive Plan, which is refreshed every 10 years, provides a guiding vision for the physical development of Greensville County. The purpose of the workshop is to gather feedback on appropriate locations and goals for development and community improvements.
Anyone wishing to attend and participate can pre-register for the workshop by contacting Linwood Pope at 434-348-4232, or by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GreensvilleCompPlan.
