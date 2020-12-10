RICHMOND – Gov. Ralph Northam signed “Breonna’s Law” Monday, making Virginia the third state in the nation to prohibit the use of no-knock search warrants, and the first to do so since the killing of Breonna Taylor in March in her home in Louisville, Kentucky.
Northam was joined by Bianca Austin and Tahasha Holloway, Breonna Taylor’s aunts. Also present was civil rights advocate and attorney Ben Crump, who is currently representing Taylor’s family in ongoing litigation. Crump also represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Ahmaud Arbery and Jacob Blake.
“Virginia is leading the way on policing reforms like this one, which will make our communities safer and our criminal justice system more fair and equitable,” Northam said. “While nothing can bring back Breonna Taylor, and so many others, we honor them when we change laws, when we act to right long-standing wrongs, and when we do the work to make sure more names do not follow theirs.”
“Breonna’s Law” is the ceremonial title of HB 5099 and SB 5030, which Northam formally signed on Oct. 28. The laws “prohibit any law-enforcement officer from seeking, executing, or participating in the execution of a no-knock search warrant.” Oregon and Florida are the only other states to have banned no-knock warrants.
This year, Virginia joined a number of others states in passing new laws to advance police and criminal justice reform. These laws include efforts to reduce the militarization of local police, strengthening law enforcement training and the decertification process of officers charged with misconduct, and limiting the use of neck restraints.
