The 2022 Saint Paul’s College Alumni Reunion Committee has worked hard to put together a fun-filled weekend of events for the Saint Paul’s College Family. We are excited to show our Tiger Pride and reconnect with alumni, friends, and family. Spread the word and come join us to keep the legacy and memory of our beloved college. This will be our 7th SPC Alumni Reunion and it keeps getting bigger and better. All of the scheduled events will take place at the Brunswick County Conference Center, 100 Athletic Drive in Lawrenceville, Virginia.
The Saint Paul’s College Alumni Reunion will be held Friday, October 21, through Sunday, October 23. The host hotel is the Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham in South Hill, Virginia.
The 2022 Saint Paul’s College Alumni Reunion events:
Friday, Oct. 21st, Saint Paul’s College Alumni Meet & Greet - 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tri-City Line Dancers - 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. | Meet and Greet Dance | 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22nd, Saint Paul’s College Zumba Class – 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (Fit Club – South Hill, VA), Saint Paul’s Day (Bingo, Card Games, Corn Hole), Paint $ Sip, Lip Sync Contest – 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives – 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. | Saint Paul’s College Alumni Dinner & Presentation of Saint Paul’s College Legacy Award 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Saint Paul’s College Alumni Dance “Black Tie Theme” – 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23rd, Saint Paul’s College Alumni Devotional Service featuring Rev. Brad “Chuckie” Mongo Bradley, Sr. | 9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. (TBA)
Pre-registration cost is $120.00 (Full Weekend), $50.00 (Friday) and $75.00 (Saturday Only)
For more information contact Saint Paul’s College Reunion Committee Members Ms. Rita Otey (434) 942- 6463 or Ms. Ruby Epps (301) 704 -0606
