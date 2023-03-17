-

Produce at a farmer’s market.

 Virginia Farm Bureau Federation

RICHMOND — A new report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows the number of Virginia farms remained the same from last year, bucking a national trend of farm declines.

According to the recently released USDA Farms and Land in Farms 2022 Summary report, the total number of farms in Virginia in 2022 was 41,500, unchanged from 2021. The total Virginia land in farms also remained unchanged from the previous year, with 7.7 million acres and an average farm size of 186 acres in 2022.

