RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced the successful prosecution of Virginia dog trainer Shawn Deehan for animal cruelty charges. Deehan, of Orange County, plead guilty to two felony animal cruelty charges and five misdemeanor charges of failure of a boarding establishment to provide adequate care for animals. 

“I’m proud of the work of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax’s Animal Protection Police and my office’s animal law unit,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Animal cruelty and violence will not be tolerated in Virginia.” 

Recommended for you