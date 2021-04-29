DOSWELL, Va -- The first-ever Virginia Farm Festival will take place at the Meadow Event Park in Caroline County and will feature barnyard-themed activities, favorite fair foods and live family entertainment.
The festival will take place May 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature several of the State Fair of Virginia’s most popular family attractions. The event replaces the Virginia Horse Festival, which previously was held each March at the venue. Nearly 10 food vendors are anticipated to arrive.
“When we looked into rebranding the Virginia Horse Festival, we wanted to expand the festival to include a broader scope of agriculture, similar to that of the State Fair of Virginia,” said Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director in a release. “During early fall, when the State Fair is held, it’s the beginning of harvest,” she added. “The goal with the Virginia Farm Festival was to build an event that focuses on spring planting and other activities that lead to harvest.”
Children will have the chance to interact with chicks, cows, ducks and other farm animals at Young MacDonald’s Farm and learn how cows are milked at the Southland Dairy parlor. Pony rides by Bright Morning Horseback Riding, sheepdog demonstrations and climbing goats will be included as well.
Adults will have the chance to learn about raising vegetables at home from local farmers in the Growing Garden, view antique tractors, and enjoy live music from Virginia-based bluegrass duo Kathy Davis and Bradley Bishop.
Daily attendance will be limited to 3,000 people. Attendees are encouraged to bring masks and should be prepared to wear them where maintaining social distancing isn’t possible. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $6 per person including fees. Infants in arms do not require tickets.
More ticketing information can be found at bit.ly/VAFarmFestival. The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County is the birthplace of Secretariat and home to the State Fair of Virginia. It is operated by Virginia Farm Bureau Federation which is “committed to preserving Virginia’s rich agricultural heritage and ensuring that The Meadow thrives as a regional event and equine venue.”
