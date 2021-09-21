On Friday, voters in the City of Emporia and Greensville County had the chance to cast their ballot for the 2021 General Election.
The early voting will continue on weekdays and two Saturdays, Oct. 23 and 30.
Emporia voters can cast their ballots at the registrar’s office in the municipal building at 201 South Main St. Greensville County voters can go to their registrar's office at 1781 Greensville County Circle.
Governor, Lt. governor, attorney general, and the 75th District House of Delegates seat are on the ballot in Greensville County and the City of Emporia. Greensville County voters in District 4 will choose its school board representative. Rustin Jesse is running to fill an unexpired term that ends Dec. 31, 2023. Drexel Pierce is currently representing District 4.
In the City of Emporia, Sheriff Keith Prince is running unopposed.
According to the Virginia Department of Elections website,
• You do not have to have a reason or fill out an application to vote early.
• At the registrar’s office or satellite voting location, you must provide your name and address and show an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID Confirmation Statement. To view a complete list of acceptable IDs, please visit our page. If sufficient identification is not provided, you must sign an ID Confirmation Statement. A provisional ballot will be offered. You are allowed until Friday at noon following the election to provide a copy of acceptable identification to the electoral board or sign an ID Confirmation Statement. Provisional voters receive a notice to remind them of the deadline and right to attend the electoral board meeting.
• Accessible equipment and curbside voting are available upon request.
