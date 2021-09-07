LAWRENCEVILLE — Dr. Robert Winn, Director of the VCU Massey Cancer Center and Dr. Katherine Tossas, Project COALECSE Principle Investigator, VCU Massey Cancer Center, met with the Brunswick Health Ambassadors and other community leaders at the CRRC in Lawrenceville last month.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss VCU Massey Cancer Center’s Project COALESCE (Communities Tackling Racial Disparities, Systemic in (Colon and Cervical) Cancer Screening) that is a two-year collaborative effort funded by Pfizer and the American Cancer Society.
As director of VCU Massey Cancer Center in Richmond, Winn oversees a cancer center designated by the National Cancer Institute that provides advanced cancer care, conducts groundbreaking research to discover new therapies for cancer, offers high-quality education and training and engages with the community to make advancements in cancer treatment and prevention equally available to all.
In addition to directing the activities of Massey’s 250-plus research members – scientist and physicians from 39 departments in nine colleges and schools at VCU – Winn is a pulmonologist and manages a research laboratory at VCU.
Along with her responsibilities with the COALECSE Project, Tossas is Assistant Professor in the Department of Health Behavior and Policy and Director for the Office of Catchment Area Data Access and Alignment at the Massey Cancer Center.
For more information contact Teya Whitehead at the VCU Massy Cancer Research and Resource Center - Lawrenceville, 221 North Main Street, Lawrenceville, (434) 532-8190 or email teya.whitehead@vcuhealth.org.
