During a one-day trip across Southside Virginia, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe stopped to meet with leaders in Greensville County at the new County reservoir in Jarratt.
The former Virginia governor began his morning in Brunswick County before his stop in Greensville, and ended the day with visits in Franklin and Suffolk. McAuliffe served as Governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018.
At the new reservoir, McAuliffe was joined by the Greensville County Board of Supervisors, County Administrator Charlette Woolridge, Assistant County Administrator Gary Cifers and Water & Sewer Authority Acting Director Glen Gibson. Gibson led the group on tour of the new one billion-gallon reservoir.
McAuliffe discussed the American Rescue Plan with leaders, and the millions of dollars of economic development that Greensville County could receive in the coming months. Leaders expressed a need to develop natural gas capabilities, as well as to continue development on the reservoir site.
McAuliffe will face Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin on the ballot during November’s election.
