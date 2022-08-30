On the evening of Aug. 28, state police received a call from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office in reference to a missing female juvenile who fled from her Florida home on Aug. 25.
The PCSO detective advised state police that the juveniles' social media was being used to track her location and was believed to be traveling in a tractor trailer on Interstate 95 northbound in North Carolina, about to enter Virginia. State police immediately issued a BOL (be on the lookout) and prior to 11 p.m., the tractor trailer was spotted and identified at exit 11 in Emporia.
Troopers observed the tractor trailer traveling northbound in the right lane of Interstate 95 at the 14 mile marker and began to coordinate with one another, and a(n) Emporia Police Department Unit, in order to conduct a felony stop.
Once at the 25 mile marker on Interstate 95, in Sussex County, troopers activated lights and sirens and pulled the driver of the tractor trailer over. A felony stop was conducted and the driver was commanded out of the vehicle, exiting the vehicle and detained without incident. Troopers then began to approach the vehicle when the missing juvenile emerged from the back of the tractor trailer cab. The juvenile was positively identified.
Upon further investigation, the female juvenile admitted to leaving her home in Florida by catching several rides from tractor trailer drivers, in an attempt to get to Tennessee. The juvenile also admitted to lying to the tractor trailer driver, a 41 year old Connecticut resident, of her name and age. She had advised the driver she was just seeking a ride to Tennessee.
Upon further questioning/investigation of the juvenile and driver, the tractor trailer driver was released from the scene and not charged. The Pasco Sheriffs County Office was also contacted and advised that the juvenile was found safely and would be placed in children protective services until her parental guardian was able to travel to Virginia and assume custody of her.
With an impressive collaboration and coordination amongst police agencies and dispatchers, a juvenile was found to be safe and returned back to her family in Florida.
