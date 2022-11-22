Amanda Posey, LPN, works in the Behavioral Health Unit at Southern Virginia Medical Center. She’s been working at Southern Virginia for more than 30 years and was just recently recognized with Bon Secours’ Core Culture Award, which celebrates those who embody Bon Secours’ Core Culture Behaviors.
Amanda was recognized by her manager Sharon Acree, RN, who nominated her for the award detailing Amanda’s kindness and compassion towards even the most difficult patients. “Amanda has the ability to make the most difficult behavioral health patients feel safe at one of the scariest times in their lives,” said Sharon. “Being behind locked doors is frightening on its own, and shutting down or being angry is a behavior our unit sees repeatedly. It is tough to get through to these patients and it is not a gift everyone possesses but Amanda has that gift. She develops trust and gives her patients hope in a time when they are deflated.”
Amanda shared that being a nurse has been her dream job ever since she was a little girl, and she’s been working her dream job for 30 years now. “I have seen a lot of very mentally sick and depressed patients who feel that their life is not worth living. Some of our patients do not have any family or anybody who cares for them,” said Amanda. “It is so rewarding when I see these patients start to regain faith in themselves and are ready for a second chance at life. There is a feeling of great satisfaction when a patient comes to me and thanks me for being there and helping them through a horrible experience.” Amanda has been wanting to help people her whole life and now that she can do so, she takes every opportunity she’s presented with.
“Amanda believes with all her heart that people are doing the very best they can,” said Sharon. “And sometimes people have reached their limit by the time they are admitted to a Behavioral Health Unit and are needing help to protect them from themselves. Amanda takes the time to listen and tells patients what to expect so no surprises are waiting for them. Developing trust opens the door to healing.” Sharon shared that Amanda takes the lead on many events the hospital puts on, including food drives, school supply drives, Thanksgiving baskets and toy drives for children around Christmas time.
Amanda has a way of motivating staff to participate in all projects. Amanda has adopted families on her own and provided Christmas for parents who were unable to afford Christmas gifts for their children and she gives from her heart and soul. She thrives on helping others in need and that is what makes her such a wonderful nurse in our unit. Her compassion for others is overwhelming.
When asked, Amanda shared that her dedication to the ministry is thanks to excellent leadership as well as teamwork. She shared that the real key to providing quality care to patients is by making them feel safe and establishing trust early on in their admission. In addition to being an LPN, and participating in donations and drives at the hospital, Amanda also helps take Temporary Detention Order (TDO) patients to their court hearings and meets with these patients individually to ensure their understanding of the court process.
“My community and my church are very important to me. I believe that my faith gives me strength and the words of support I need to help those in a time of crisis,” Amanda said. “I find this especially true when taking our patients to court because of a Temporary Detention Order that requires this process. It is a frightening time for these patients when they do not know what to expect. I take the time to explain the process and what to expect to decrease their apprehension. It takes a lot of patience and understanding in dealing with these patients in this process.”
“My nursing goal for the future is to continue to be the best nurse I can be and to never turn down a person who is in need, who I can in help in some small way. Caring for others is why I became a nurse,” she added.
