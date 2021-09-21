The Third Annual Town of Waverly 5K race event on Saturday, Sept. 18, was declared a success as they had both a good turn-out and raised enough money to further this year’s special project.
The event, co-hosted by the Town of Waverly and Save-A-Seed, brought in nearly $7,000 in sponsorship and runner registrations, according to Waverly Mayor Angela McPhaul.
“We’re really excited about how well these runs are going,” said McPhaul. “We had about 70 runners and walkers this year, who were treated to breakfast sandwiches by Pan World in Waverly. And we’re excited to be able to announce that work has already begun on our Vertical Community Garden, for which the funds we raised will be used for the continued betterment of our community.”
Eleven year old Aidan Miller won the one mile race. For the 5K, $50 prizes were awarded to the first three finishers for both the men’s and women’s divisions.
In a close race, Robert Schnarr of Fort Lee, VA came in first among the men at 19.46, Michael Scudder of Virginia Beach, VA took second at 20.11, and Michael Spadaccia of Chester, VA made third at 21.12.
In the women’s division, Michelle Cerny Harner of Disputanta, VA won at 22.20, Bonnie Witte of Chester, VA was the second finisher at 24.28, and Megan Miller of Zuni, VA took third at 25.05.
“We just really appreciate everyone who participated, whether as runners, volunteers, or enthusiastic spectators,” said McPhaul. “And we’d like to give a huge thank you to the Waverly Rescue Squad for being on hand and available throughout the event and the Sussex Sheriff’s Department for providing safety for the runners and walkers with crowd control.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.